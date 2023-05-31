32.9 C
LHC moved for Khadija Shah’s release

Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: A plea has been moved in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter and ‘prime suspect’ in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House attack case on May 09.

The granddaughter of the former chief of army staff,  late. Asif Nawaz Janjua is currently in Central Jail Lahore for the identification parade.

Punjab police and the interim government have been made respondents in the plea filed by Ms. Shah’s father, former finance minister, Salman Shah.

“Khadija Shah is not presented before the court after she was sent to jail for an identification parade,” the plea stated.

The former finance minister pleaded with the court to order the immediate release of her daughter, terming the detention ‘illegal.’

Last week, Khadija Shah was produced before the ATC Lahore in the Jinnah House attack case.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) apprised the ATC judge that the accused should be sent to jail for an identification parade. After reviewing the records, the ATC judge approved seven-day judicial remand of Khadija Shah and sent her to jail for an identification parade.

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

