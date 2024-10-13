Li Qiang: Chinese Premier to visit Pakistan from Oct 14-17 to attend SCO summit

At the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Pakistan from October 14–17, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced here on Sunday.

During the visit, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Islamabad from October 14-17 and pay an official visit to Pakistan, she said in a statement.

Pakistan will be hosting the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) from 15 to 16 October 2024 in Islamabad.

SCO member States will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

The prime minister of Mongolia (Observer State) and deputy Chairman of the cabinet of ministers and foreign ministers of Turkmenistan (Special Guest) will also participate in the meeting.

PM Shehbaz will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting Heads of Delegation on the sidelines of the meeting.

The CHG meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization.

The leaders will adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member States and approve the budget of the Organization.