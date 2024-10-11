IHC announces three-day holiday ahead of SCO summit

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday announced three-day holiday ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the federal capital, taking place from October 14 to 16 October.

According to a notification issued from the Registrar’s office, the IHC and the district and session courts will remain closed for three days.

The IHC and lower courts will reopen on October 17.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan announced a three-day closure from October 14 to 16 in connection with the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

This decision made under the Supreme Court rules, follows the issuance of an official notification by the Cabinet Division.

The closure will specifically affect the principal seat of the Supreme Court in Islamabad, while all provincial registries will remain operational as usual.

The notification highlights that the temporary suspension of court activities is directly linked to the high-profile international meeting, which aims to enhance regional cooperation among member states.

Legal proceedings will resume on October 17, following the break. The SCO summit is expected to draw attention from various global leaders, underscoring Pakistan’s active role in international diplomacy.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi categorically stated that the government will not allow the PTI to sabotage the upcoming SCO summit in Pakistan.

In a media talk at D-Chowk, Naqvi expressed his confidence in the police force and other law enforcement agencies, saying that their morale is high.

He said that the SCO conference is the top priority currently, and the presence of international delegations in the capital is a testament to its importance.