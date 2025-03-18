Liam Payne fans dedicate commemorative bench in Buenos Aires cemetery

Fans of British singer Liam Payne on Sunday inaugurated a bench in his honour in the British Cemetery of Buenos Aires, where the former One Direction singer died after falling from the third floor of the hotel where he was staying.

Benches in British parks and public spaces are often dedicated to lost loved ones, sometimes with personal, moving or even funny inscriptions.

“You and me got a whole lot of history, so don’t let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever, Liam,” the inscription read in English, a reference quoting the lyrics of One Direction song ‘History’.

“It means a lot for the fans to have a place and bench in Liam’s name here,” 26-year-old fan Luana Bustamante said at the ceremony, which took place on a cloudy day and during which attendees placed a photo of Payne and flowers on the bench.

A priest was also present to give blessings.