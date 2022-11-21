London police launch probe into Tasneem Haider’s allegations

LONDON: The London police have launched an investigation into allegations levelled by Tasneem Haider Shah, who claimed to be a spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), against party supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the London police have launched an investigation into Tasneem Haider Shah’s allegations and have recorded the statement of a self-proclaimed PML-N spokesperson.

The Sharif family and PML-N leader Nasir Butt did not respond to ARY News upon contact in this regard.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, Tasneem Haider’s counsel – Mahtab Aziz – said that his client had recorded the statement before police and the media has been informed in this regard.

“We cannot reveal the evidence of Haider’s statement yet,” he said, adding that the police would investigate the people who were pointed out.

In response to a question, Mahtab Aziz said that the police launched the investigation after some evidences were presented. “Both the countries [United Kingdom and Pakistan] should cooperate in the case”, he said, adding that his client was ready to give evidence in any court of Pakistan.

A day earlier, Tasneem Haider Shah levelled serious allegations against PML-N top leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.

While addressing a press conference in London today, he claimed that he held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I am associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.”

Shah claimed that he is ready to record his testimony before the investigation institutions of Pakistan. He added that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to start working on the plan after Maryam Nawaz reaches London.

He revealed that PML-N was also aware of the journalist’s location in Kenya and he was told that Arshad Sharif will be assassinated in Kenya.

