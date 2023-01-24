LPG distributors announce four-day strike

After the gas crisis, the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) distributors have announced a four-day strike to protest against the inflated prices, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The LPG distributors announced to observe a strike from January 28 to 31 after the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas hiked up to Rs300 per kilogram.

The distributors announced to halt the supplies due to insufficient stocks of LPG to meet the demand. The chairman of the LPG Distributors’ Association Irfan Khokhar addressed a press conference in Karachi today.

He said that the gas is unavailable despite the sufficient LPG stocks. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) fixed the LPG prices up to Rs204 per kg but it is being sold at Rs400 per kg in the hilly areas.

The distributors said that SSGC is not meeting the gas demand of Sindh and now the citizens are also forced to purchase the LPG at inflated rates.

On January 20, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken notice of the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at inflated rates as compared to the prices fixed by the government.

The OGRA took notice of the sale of LPG at higher rates in violation of government prices. The authority issued written instructions to all LPG plants across the country.

The letter read that LPG consumers should not be charged more than the government rates, otherwise, the authority will take strict actions against the violators.

Moreover, the authority also activated enforcement teams for the sale of LPG at the government rates, said the OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi.

On December 31, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) slashed the LPG price by Rs11.59 per kg for January 2023, according to the notification released.

The LPG price was cut down by Rs11.59 per kg for January 2023, moreover, the domestic cylinder of LPG was made cheaper by Rs136.86 and its new price was fixed at Rs2,411.43, whereas, the price of LPG has been fixed at Rs204.35 per kg.

