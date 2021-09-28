LPG price increased by Rs20/kg sans OGRA’s nod

Marketing companies on Tuesday increased the prices of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs20 per kg without the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notification, ARY News reported.

The LPG prices were increased by Rs 20 per kg, Rs 908 per domestic cylinder and Rs 236 per commercial cylinder. One kilogramme of LPG will now cost Rs195.

The LPG cylinder used for household purposes will be available for Rs2,300 after an increase of Rs236 while the commercial cylinder will be sold at Rs8,853 after a hike of Rs908.

Earlier in August, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified an increase of Rs5 per kilogramme in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September.

The federal government on September 15 had increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre for the next 15 days of September 2021.

The government approved Rs5 per litre increase on petrol and Rs5.01 per litre in the price of diesel.

The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs5.46 while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs5.92 per litre.