Watch: Mohammad Haris scores brilliant half-century in LPL 2023

Video of Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris scoring a match-winning half-century for B-Love Kandy in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator against Jaffna Kings is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the opening batter taking Jaffna Kings bowlers to the cleaners. He scored runs in all parts of the ground.

His half-century propelled B-Love Kandy to 188-8 in their 20 overs. Mohammad Haris scored 79 off 49 balls with eight fours and four maximums to his name.

He and wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal put on a 68-run partnership on the second wicket. The latter chipped in with his 24-ball 41. His knock included six boundaries and a maximum.

Nuwan Thushara was the pick of Jaffna bowlers with his four-fer.

The Jaffna Kings’ batting lineup were blown away as the side was dismissed for 127 in 17.2 overs. Veteran Pakistan star Shoaib Malik top scored with 31 from 23 balls. He scored three fours in the fixture.

David Miller made 20-ball 26 with the help of two maximums.

Wanindu Hasaranga bagged a six-wicket haul in the fixture.

