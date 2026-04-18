Macron: French soldier was killed in Lebanon
- By Reuters -
- Apr 18, 2026
A French soldier who was part of international Forces stationed in southern Lebanon was killed, President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday, adding that evidence suggests Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah was responsible for the attack.
Three other soldiers were wounded and have been evacuated, Macron said in a post on X, urging the Lebanese government to act against the alleged perpetrators.
The soldiers were part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), a peacekeeping mission in the country’s south.
Also Read: Trump says Israel banned from bombing Lebanon
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States has banned Israel from further bombing in Lebanon, using an atypically harsher tone than usual with the longtime U.S. ally Israel.
“Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!” Trump said in a social media post.
Trump also said any deal the United States reaches with Iran “is in no way subject to Lebanon” but the U.S. will “deal with” the militant Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner.
Earlier, US President Trump has expressed gratitude towards Pakistan and its leadership, calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir “two fantastic people” in a post on his Truth Social platform, and describing the moment as a “great and memorable day for the world.”