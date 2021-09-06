Six-year-old Maham’s rape, murder case transferred to model court

KARACHI: Challan of six-year-old Maham’s rape and murder case has been transferred to the court of mode court from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) Karachi, reported ARY News on Monday.

The challan of the case submitted by the investigation officer was transferred to by the Judicial Magistrate East, Karachi, Adil Nazir to the session court. The case will now be heard at the model court.

The incident was reported on July 28 when a six-year-old girl named Maham, who went missing from Karachi’s Korangi, was found dead after being raped. The rapist and murderer turned out to be the victim’s neighbour. Zakir, the rapist, confessed to his crime in his statement before the judicial magistrate, earlier.

Speaking to the media outside the court earlier, the father of the minor victim had lamented, “We did not know that among us lives a beast of a man.” Abdul Khaliq said if they knew suspect Zakir, also a father of two and whose own daughter is just one-and-a-half-year older than the victim Maham herself, was such a monster, they would have kicked him out of the neighborhood.