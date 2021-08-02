DNA sample of suspect matched in Maham rape, murder case: DIG East

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Saqib Ismail Memon said on Monday that the DNA sample of the prime suspect has matched in 6-year-old Maham rape and murder case, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, DIG East Saqib Ismail Memon said that a probe team was immediately constituted after the suspected rape and murder of a minor girl named Maham. The probe was comprising of Irfan Bahadur and Shahnawaz Chachar.

He added that DNA samples were collected to ascertain the facts after arresting the suspect and his DNA sample was matched.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had announced that the suspect in the minor’s rape and murder case was arrested and the identification of the accused will be disclosed after getting the DNA report.

READ: SUSPECT ARRESTED IN MAHAM RAPE, MURDER CASE TO UNDERGO DNA TEST

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident was reported on July 28 when a six-year-old girl, who went missing from Karachi’s Korangi, was found dead after being raped.

The parents had said the girl went out of the home while playing and did not return. Police had said a six-year-old girl, who went missing from Karachi’s Korangi, was found dead after being raped.

Acting on the complaint of the parents, the police had launched an operation and found the body of the girl. The minor was allegedly raped and later strangulated to death.