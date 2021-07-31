Suspect arrested in Maham rape, murder case to undergo DNA test today

KARACHI: Police on Saturday said that the suspect arrested in connection with the rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Korangi neighbourhood of Karachi will undergo DNA testing today, ARY NEWS reported.

DIG Police East Saqib Ismail while identifying the suspect as Zakir said that he would undergo a DNA test today in order to ascertain if he was involved in the entire episode.

“He is constantly changing his statement,” the DIG said and added that they would verify the statement with other sources also.

On Friday, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail announced that the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a six-year-old girl Maham in the Korangi area of the city has been arrested.

The governor Sindh Imran Ismail made this announcement while talking to media outside the home of the victim in Karachi’s Korangi neighbourhood.

“The prime suspect is arrested but his identity will only be revealed after the DNA matching process,” governor Imran Ismail said adding that they stand alongside the family in their period of grief.

I have no words to express my outrage on the incident which saw sexual assault against the six-year-old girl and then her murder, the governor said adding that it was their government’s responsibility to eliminate fear among the public owing to such frequent incidents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident was reported on July 28 when a six-year-old girl, who went missing from Karachi’s Korangi, was found dead after being raped.