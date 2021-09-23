Wild monkey kidnaps puppy, holds it hostage for three days

Locals rescued a puppy that was held hostage by a wild monkey for three days from Taman Lestari Putra in Malaysia, a foreign news agency.

The report mentioned that the primate kidnapped the two-week-old dog named Saru on September 16. The puppy was retrieved from an electricity pole.

A witness named Cherry Lew Yee Lee recalled the incident and how the animal was saved. He claimed that the monkey never brought harm to the puppy.

“The puppy looked tired and weary but the monkey did not seem to hurt it,” he said as quoted in the report. “The monkey was just holding the puppy while it moved around. It looked like it was treating the puppy as a friend or its baby, it was very strange.”

Lee went on to say that the puppy was in need to be saved due to starvation.

The people had tried to retrieve the puppy several times but their efforts were of no avail. However, their idea of throwing woods and stone managed to work and the monkey dropped threw it into the bushes.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and both animals remain safe as well.