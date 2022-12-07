Malir murders: Key revelations made about prime suspect Fawad

KARACHI: Progress was made in the Malir murders case as the investigation officials announced to produce prime suspect Fawad before the court for recording his statement under Section 164 soon, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime suspect Fawad had brutally slaughtered his wife and three daughters in Malir’s Shamsi Society on November 29.

The investigators told the media that they arrested the prime suspect Fawad, adding that his vocal cord was affected after he slit his own throat using the same knife he used to slaughter his wife and three daughters.

Doctors said that the accused would not be able ever to speak again. Police officials said that they recovered five mobile phones from Fawad’s house but his personal mobile phone is locked. They said that the forensic examination of Fawad’s personal phone is very important that would uncover more facts about the terrorising incident.

On December 2, Police had registered a case against a wounded man namely Fawad – the prime accused in the Malir’s Shamsi Society murders.

The case was registered against Fawad at Malir’s Alfalah police station on the state’s complaint.

Confessional statement

According to Fawad’s confessional statement, he was also running a trading business with the collaboration of some investors besides doing a job in which he faced losses, whereas, he and his wife usually fights at home. Fawad said that he was totally fed up with his life.

“I was already in depression due to the losses and demands of investors of giving back their money.”

Due to the pressure of investors and the continuous ‘misbehavior’ of my wife, I decided to kill my family and myself, Fawad said.

Detailing the brutal murders, Fawad said first he slit the throat of his elder daughter and then killed his wife. Later, he went to the second room where he murdered his two daughters, who were sleeping.

Fawad said after killing the daughters, he sent their pictures to his investors, who were continuously pushing him for their money, he added.

The man further said he later, slit his own throat using the same knife.

Injured Fawad said, Muzzamil, Faisal, Noman Bhai, Maqbool Elahi, Hamid Nawaz and Riyaz were his investors, who were ‘pushing’ him for their money after losses.

