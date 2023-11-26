Man beaten to death with cricket bat in Lahore

LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was beaten to death with a cricket bat by unidentified men in Lahore after some children fought during a match, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The horrific incident took place in Lahore’s Gujjar Pura neighbourhood after some children fought during a cricket match.

Police said that unidentified men brutally beat 45-year-old Nasir Butt with a cricket bat, leading to his death. Police detailed that Nasir Butt’s children engaged in a fight while playing cricket.

Unidentified men came in and tortured the boy, later, they hit Nasir with the same bat multiple times which led to his death.

Nasir’s body was shifted to the morgue by police and an investigation was launched into the murder case. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits.

In May, two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when members of two families traded fire over a children’s fight in Karachi.

A quarrel between children was converted into a bloody fight between two families in Karachi’s Manghopir area, leaving two persons dead and two injured including a woman.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) West Faisal Bashir Memon said that the members of the Brohi family opened fire at the neighbours after a quarrel between children.