Man jumps off from third storey of Karachi’s mall to commit suicide

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, a youngster allegedly committed suicide after jumping off from the third storey of a shopping mall in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a 29-year-old youngster identified as Zubair jumped off from the third storey of a shopping mall at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The police officials said that the CCTV footage apparently showed that the youngster committed suicide, however, they said that the matter could further be cleared after a statement from the family.

The body was shifted to a hospital and would be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.

Two videos have also been shared with one of them showing the youngster mounting a grill on the third floor and jumping off from it. Another video showed the body of the man lying on the ground floor with passers-by approaching it.

A friend of the deceased said that Zubair was survived by four children and was facing a financial crunch after being unemployed.

In a similar incident, unemployment, inflation and the burden of loans forced a journalist to commit suicide in Karachi.

According to details, a media worker named Fahim Mughal, a resident of Federal B Area, Karachi, committed suicide due to unemployment and economic hardships.

The police said journalist Fahim Mughal was fired from a local newspaper a few months ago. After being fired from the company, the deceased took a loan of Rs60,000 from the bank and started driving a rickshaw to meet the expenses of his family.

But the deceased was mentally disturbed due to rising inflation, increasing petrol prices as he was unable to pay off the loan and feed his family.

The deceased media worker had requested a job in his recent post on the social networking site, Facebook, but got no positive response.

