Man threatens customers, vandalises restaurant with axe

A man threatened customers and vandalized an outlet of a popular fast-food restaurant in the United States with an axe.

Australian news agency 7News, quoting New York Police, reported that the 31-year-old Michael Palacios reportedly got into a physical dispute with three males before taking the axe out from his bag.

He threatened the customers inside the eatery with his axe. He smashed a table and shattered a glass barrier.

He punched a male before leaving on his bicycle. There were no injuries reported.

Police said the man’s intention to cause harm was intentional.

“Upon arrival of officers, witnesses at the location reported that the suspect got into a physical dispute with three unknown males inside of the location,” police stated.

They added: “The suspect removed an axe from his backpack and menaced the unknown males. The suspect intentionally caused property damage to the establishment. The individual was taken into custody by responding officers.”

The 31-year-old got arrested and was charged with criminal mischief, creating and criminal possession of a weapon.

The operator of the restaurant Paul Hendel said the safety of our customers and crew is always their top priority, adding they were shocked by the incident.

