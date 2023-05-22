Man who allegedly shot dead Karachi policeman arrested from Sweden

KARACHI: Suspect Khurram Nisar, who allegedly shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi in 2022, has been arrested in Sweden, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

According to the details, Khurram Nisar – who allegedly shot dead Shaheen Force police officer Abdul Rehman in Defence area of Karachi – was arrested with the help of Interpol.

Karachi police had also contacted International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) through Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, a son of a former deputy commissioner and dual national, used his Swedish passport to flee from Pakistan.

The alleged shooter will be transferred to Karachi in 10 to 15 days after the completion of all legal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Karachi policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car late Monday night.

Suspect Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s DHA Phase V, fled to Sweden. The killing of a policeman in DHA Phase V took place around 12 o’clock at night.

The incident took place after the police constable along with his colleague chased the suspected shooter and engaged in an altercation with him after pulling over his vehicle over suspicious activity.

A couple of video footage emerged on social media showing an altercation between Rehman and Nisar.

Footage of the shooting was recorded via CCTV camera in which Rehman and Nisar can be seen stepping out from the passenger seat and driver’s seat, respectively, of a black vehicle with tinted windows.

According to the police, Nisar, came to Karachi last year from Sweden on November 5. He lives there with his wife and two children.