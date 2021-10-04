Man, woman killed for ‘honor’ in Jafarabad

JAFARABAD: In a horrific dual homicide taking place on Monday in the Dera Muad Jamali village’s contiguous community, a man confessed to police of killing a man and a woman over honor, ARY News reported.

The suspect is in police custody and has allegedly confessed to the murders of a man and a woman, however, a connection between the victims and the alleged murder has yet to be established.

The local police said it was further investigating the matter and collecting more evidence from the site.

Police constable guns down CTD personnel, relative in Karachi

Separately from Karachi, a police constable has gunned down two persons including a cop in Karachi’s PIB Colony.

In a firing incident, two persons were killed allegedly by a police constable in PIB Colony’s Ghausia Colony neighborhood. The deceased persons were identified as one police official named Waheed Gul and his relative.

According to the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), the slain head constable Waheed Gul was deployed at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Police said that the slain Waheed Gul was sitting at a hotel along with his relative named Naeem.

Lahore brother shoots dead mother of 3 to save ‘honor’

Earlier this year, laying bare the state of women’s safety and inhumane treatment, a man in tha Lahore’s Sanda town shot down his sister, a mother of three, in the name of honor, police told ARY News.

According to the police, the suspect Faqeer Hussain, brother of the deceased mother of three minors, shot down his sister point-blank and fled the scene.

Police have yet to detain Hussain, however, they have booked the case and the body of the deceased has been shifted to the local hospital in Lahore city.

