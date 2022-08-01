Mardan: Three women die in roof collapse

MARDAN: Three women died and three other members of their family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the incident took place in Takht Bhai tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan District.

Three women were killed and another three family members sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain. Rescue officials have shifted the injured people to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that at least ten have died as roof of a house collapsed in Tatta Pani, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after heavy rains. 10 people including five children and two women died when the roof of a house collapsed.

According to rescue officials, two families were living in the affected house, while some guests were also present at the time of the accident.

