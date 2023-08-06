Marriyum Aurangzeb faces tough questions over PEMRA Amendment Bill

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has faced tough questions over the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb faced tough questions by journalists over the PEMRA Act amendments during her press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) today.

پیمرا ترمیمی بل پر صحافیوں کا مریم اورنگزیب کو ٹف ٹائم#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/uO2o2MXhpn — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 6, 2023

A journalist criticised the information minister that the journalist fraternity was not taken in confidence over the amendments and the laws will seemingly be used to affect the freedom of speech.

The information minister said that his visit to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) aims to meet the journalists. She said when restrictions were imposed on media, press conferences have been arranged on one telephone call.

Aurangzeb said that restrictions were imposed on the media to suppress the freedom of speech in the past four years. She added that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will not back such law or policy which would suppress the public voices.

She said that Karachi Press Club (KPC) is the place where people can talk independently. “In 2002, a dictator devised the PEMRA Ordinance. No law will be passed until objections of journalists are not removed.

Aurangzeb claimed that the PEMRA Amendment Act was tabled in the National Assembly (NA) after the conclusion of 12-month consultation and the process is still continued at the Senate’s standing committee.

She vowed that no law would be passed until the reservations of the journalists are not addressed.

She said that a session of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) was held yesterday but not a single decision was taken without the consultations of the coalition parties including JUI-F, BAP, MQM-P and others.

The information minister said that the digital census was approved by all stakeholders.

Regarding the economic situation, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan has left with only two options to cope with the challenges as the tradition of seeking loans and aid is continued or work on foreign direct investment.

She clarified that Pakistani land is not being handed over to any country. She added that a digital portal will be established tomorrow.

Aurangzeb said that investment procedures will be formulated for five sectors. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resumed the projects stalled for 15 months. The development projects will be continued in future.”

During her press conference, Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Hazara Express train accident. She added that the premier directed to immediately start rescue operation and provide best medical facilities to the wounded passengers.

She said that Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique announced to make the probe report public.