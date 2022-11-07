Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif summoned by Lahore police again

LAHORE: Federal Ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif have been summoned by Lahore police once again in a case related to alleged use of religious card against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Lahore police sent another call-up notice to the federal ministers and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif.

The ministers were directed to appear before the police officers at Nawab Town police station on November 15 at 2:00 pm. The notice was issued by the investigation in-charge Nawab Town Naveed Awan.

A case was registered against the federal ministers under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) over incitement against Imran Khan. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif, PTV’s MD and producer were nominated in the case.

Sources told ARY News that the call-up notice was issued to all accused through a courier.

On November 1, the higher authorities had transferred the police officer who was probing into a case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif.

A police officer, Inspector Adnan Bukhari was transferred from Lahore’s Sabzazar police station to the Investigation Headquarters who was investigating the case against Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif.

Inspector Bukhari was replaced by sub-inspector (SI) Mohsin Kahloon as the in-charge investigation at the Sabzazar police station.

An inspector-rank police officer is authorized to hold the investigation into the case, whereas, two inspectors including Zahid Salim at Manga Mandi police station and Naveed Awan at Nawab Town police station were deputed as the in-charge investigation in Saddar Division for probe into the case.

It was also learnt that the DIG Investigation is due to decide on the investigation officer (IO).

