Terrorism case: Marriyum Aurangzeb summoned by Lahore police

LAHORE: Lahore police summoned Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on October 18 in connection with a terrorism case, ARY News reported on Friday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has been summoned by Green Town police following a terrorism case. A citizen had registered a terrorism case against the federal information minister under the anti-terrorism act (ATA).

In connection with the probe, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) minister was summoned to Sabzazar police station on October 18.

It is pertinent to mention here that another Federal Minister and PML-N leader Javed Latif was booked under terrorism charges for inciting people against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan,

According to details, the first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Javed Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against former prime minister Imran Khan by making a false statement. The complainant accused Javed Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

Meanwhile, the FIR further stated that top officials of Pakistan Television (PTV) provided full support to the PML-N leader.

Earlier in the day, Latif moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek protective bail in the terrorism case.

