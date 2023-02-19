Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects propaganda against Pakistan’s assistance to Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday categorically rejected a “malevolent campaign” regarding humanitarian assistance provided by Pakistan to Turkiye after the earthquake.

“We categorically reject the orchestrated malevolent campaign by rogue elements who are spreading misleading and fabricated propaganda regarding post-earthquake humanitarian assistance to Turkiye,” the minister said in a tweet.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said such “shameful attempts” were designed to tarnish the country’s international stature.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan will send over 170,000 tents to Turkiye for earthquake victims keeping in view the blistering cold over there.

Talking to the delegation of tent manufacturers in Lahore today, he appealed to the tent manufacturers to provide tents to the government at low prices to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye.

The prime minister constituted a committee under the chair of the planning minister in order to ensure the quality of the tents, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was informed that 21,000 winterised tents will be dispatched to Turkiye via Air and land routes in the first week of next month.

He was told that the country has sufficient capacity to make tents for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is in full communication with Pakistan Tents Manufacturers Association in this regard.

The premier said that food, warm clothes and dry milk are also being sent for the earthquake affectees of Syria.

