Marriyum Aurangzeb rules out negotiations with ‘country’s enemy’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday ruled out ‘any possibility’ of negotiations with the ‘country’s enemy’, vowing action against abettors and planners of May 9 riots, wherein military installation came under attack, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists outside Jinnah House Lahore, the information minister said that the May 9 planners have even vandalised the monuments of martyrs for the “sake of their politics”.

Maryam Aurangzeb noted that May 9 events cannot be linked with anyone’s politics, adding that those who continued to facilitate the rioters after May 9 were also part of the ‘conspiracy’.

She vowed strict action against the rioters and planners of the events, saying that those who were facilitating them will also be dealt with law.

The minister revealed that investigation into the May 9 events were underway, adding that the suspects were being identified through geo-fencing and NADRA.

“The people who held the press conferences after the vandalism did not get immunity, and their cases are still underway”, she said, ruling out negotiations with ‘country’s enemy’.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.