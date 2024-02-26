Maryam Nawaz applauds ASP’s bravery for saving woman from mob

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister (CM) nominee Maryam Nawaz Sharif has applauded female ASP’s bravery in saving woman’s life from the violent mob in Lahore’s Ichrra Market.

Maryam Nawaz took to social media platform X (Twitter) to laud ASP Shehrbano’s decisive actions that averted a potential disaster.

“Thank you Shehrbano! We are all proud of you,” she posted on X.

The tribute comes in light of a recent incident in Lahore’s Ichhra bazaar where a mob of religious extremists harassed a woman for what it believed was an inappropriate dress.

Maryam said the ASP remained resolute in her commitment to both the law and humanity in the face of immense pressure, an overwhelming number of people, and challenging circumstances.

The CM nominee said she expected every individual in the police force to play his/her role in protecting the life and property of the people.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the entire community, Maryam Nawaz Sharif conveyed a message of pride and appreciation for Shehrbano’s actions.

Her swift and decisive intervention undoubtedly saved lives and averted a potential disaster, reflecting the highest standards of professionalism and bravery within the police force.