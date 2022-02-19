In pictures: Maryam Nawaz attends MPA Sania Ashiq’s wedding

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday attended the wedding ceremony of party MPA Sania Ashiq.

Several party members including MPA Hina Parvez Butt, Azma Bukhari and others were spotted during the marriage ceremony PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq.

Read More: MPA SANIA ASHIQ APPROACHES FIA OVER TIKTOK POSTS AGAINST HER

Pictures from the ceremony have been circulating on social media, and various party members, including MPA Hina Parvez Butt and Azma Bukhari, have been spotted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azma Bokhari (@azmabokharipmln)

The pictures of the wedding event ceremony have been circulating on social media. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was photographed wearing an elegant red long dress and red heels.

Read: MARYAM NAWAZ’S PICTURES FROM JUNAID SAFDAR’S WEDDING EVENTS GO VIRAL

مسلم لیگ ن کی MPA مریم نواز شریف کی سیکرٹری

ثانیہ عاشق کو شادی کی بہت بہت مبارک ہو ۔

Sania Ashiq MPA PML N@SaniaaAshiq pic.twitter.com/8OCIc9iefZ — Malik Hamza PML(N)🐅🇵🇰 (@MalikHamza7866) February 19, 2022

Comments