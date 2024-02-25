Maryam Nawaz poised to make history as Punjab to elect CM tomorrow

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly is set to witness a one-to-one contest for the post of chief minister (CM) tomorrow (Monday) as nomination papers of PML-N nominee Maryam Nawaz and Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Rana Aftab were declared valid after scrutiny, ARY News reported on Sunda.

Sunday noon was the deadline, announced by newly-elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan for submission of nomination papers for the post.

Malik Ahmed Khan did the verification of nomination papers. He said that the election for the coveted slot will be held in tomorrow’s assembly session.

Maryam Nawaz, the political scion of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, was nominated as the party’s candidate for the coveted position of the chief minister of the country’s most populous province, Punjab.

Meanwhile, PTI – at the eleventh hour – named Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan as its new candidate for the post following the provincial police’s attempt to arrest its earlier nominee, Mian Aslam Iqbal.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar noted that party founder Imran Khan had earlier nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for the post but heavy contingents of the police force were deployed outside the Punjab Assembly to arrest him.

Citing the situation, Hammad Azhar said that the party leadership decided to nominate Rana Aftab after holding consultations with the former.

SIC confident of clinching CM slot

Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) candidate for the Punjab chief minister slot, Rana Aftab met Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan after the verification of his nomination papers.

Speaking to journalists, Rana Aftab condemned that the SIC members are not being allowed in the assemblies. “For us, the lives of our workers are more dear than the posts,” he said, expressing confidence in winning the CM’s seat in Monday’s election.

He also urged the authorities concerned to let the SIC’s elected MPAs to join the assembly for the election of leader of the House.

Numbers game

It’s noteworthy that the PML-N has a substantial number of candidates, adding to the competitive nature of the election. The oath-taking ceremony occurred on Friday, with 321 out of 371 members of the Punjab Assembly taking their oaths.

Read More: Punjab Assembly: New MPAs take oath in maiden session

Since PML-N and its allies have a clear majority in the House there are no obstacles for Maryam Nawaz to secure the top position.

A day earlier, PML-N clinched victory in the Punjab Assembly speaker and deputy speaker elections in the house numerically dominated by the party.

PML-N’s leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan was elected as PA Speaker, amassing a commanding 224 votes out of the total 327 cast in the house.

At the same time, Malik Zaheer Ahmed Channer, the PML-N candidate for the deputy speaker position, emerged victorious against Mohammad Moinuddin from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), garnering 220 votes.