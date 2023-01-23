Maryam Nawaz responds to PTI’s criticism against Mohsin Naqvi

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has responded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) criticism on the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM), ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to journalists in London, the PML-N senior vice president said that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has objections to appointment of Mohsin Naqvi, then it should nominate Farah Khan aka Farah Gogi for caretaker Punjab CM slot.

Maryam Nawaz sarcastically said that Farah Gogi has more experience in running Punjab.

Meanwhile, former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif criticised Imran Khan and said that the PTI Chairman left no stone unturned to destroy Pakistan. “Each Pakistani has responsibility to get rid of Imran Khan”, he added.

A day earlier, Mohsin Naqvi took oath as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) after nomination from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja held the key meeting of the ECP senior officials today to decide on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

The PTI-PML-Q alliance had suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

The parliamentary committee comprises of the government and the opposition members, failed to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister slot on Friday.

Earlier in the day Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan rejected the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) and alleged that Naqvi had a big role in the ‘regime change conspiracy’ against his government.

He announced to approach the court against Naqvi’s appointment and nationwide protests.

Khan said that a caretaker set-up was established to hold fair and free elections and PTI recommended appropriate names for the non-partisan slot of the caretaker Punjab CM.

READ: ECP NAMES MOHSIN NAQVI AS CARETAKER PUNJAB CM

“We selected Nasir Khosa who served as the principal secretary of Nawaz Sharif, whereas, Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera is the cabinet secretary. We thought that no one will raise any objections over Sukhera’s name. Naveed Akram Cheema had also served as the chief secretary of Nawaz Sharif. All of them were rejected and Naqvi was nominated for the post.”

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) recommended Azam Khan for the caretaker CM’s slot and we did not raise any objections over his name. I have never seen such a dishonest election commission in my life.”

Comments