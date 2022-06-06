Maryam Nawaz responds to PTI’s criticism against PM’s foreign visits

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has responded to criticism launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s foreign visits, ARY News reported on Monday.

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing the PML-N social media workers’ event, rejected the PTI’s criticism and claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan had not been invited by foreign countries as he converted Pakistan’s close allies into enemies.

She further said that PM Shehbaz Sharif did not pay a visit to Turkey for holidaying but he brought foreign investment from Ankara in 2013 but the investors got disappointed due to ex-PM Imran Khan’s flawed policies.

She said that the previous foreign policy of Pakistan was revolving around the story of someone not receiving his telephone call while another was not making a phone call to him. Maryam claimed that Pakistan could present its case at the environmental conference.

She claimed that the Chinese government expressed happiness after witnessing Shehbaz Sharif assuming the prime minister’s office. She said that the Chinese government was disappointed with the previous government of Pakistan.

The PML-N VP blamed the PTI government for long-hour loadshedding in the country nowadays. She said that some Gulf states have promised with Pakistan and the issues will be addressed soon.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence was the headquarters of corruption and Farah Khan was only a frontwoman of the previous rulers.

