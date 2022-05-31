Pakistan cannot progress until Imran Khan is in politics: Maryam Nawaz

Murree: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Pakistan cannot progress until Imran Khan is in politics, ARY News reported.

Talking at a party ceremony in Murree Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Imran claims he wanted to avoid conflict that why he postponed his sit-in in Islamabad, but their workers burned down green belt and trees, what else did they want to do?

She added that Pakistan can not prosper until people like Imran Khan are active in Pakistan’s politics.

The PML-N leader that Imran Khan claims to plant one billion trees but their followers burned trees and green belts. The PTI leader sabotaged our relationship with friendly countries with his foolish policies, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI government destroyed the Pak-Turk projects initiated in the PML-N era. Their so-called revolution was ironically halted by the same man the PTI government booked under a fake narcotics case, Rana Sanaullah is a national hero today, she added.

Also Read: People of KP rejected Imran’s anarchic long march: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz added that their workers asked the government to unblock roads then the revolution would come, revolutions don’t need open roads, they make their own way.

Comments