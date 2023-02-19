Maryam Nawaz running campaign against judiciary: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz was running a campaign against judiciary for ‘personal gains’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the former information minister said that the media cell of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Maryam Nawaz was running an anti-judiciary campaign to get desire results.

“The purpose of the anti-judiciary campaign is to take the judiciary to a defensive position”, Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that if the judiciary gives judgement against them, their cases will be restored and the purpose of regime change would fail.

Speaking of the elections, the former minister said that as per the Constitution, elections should be held within 90 days of dissolution of assemblies, adding that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was ‘running away’ from elections.

“They [the incumbent rulers] are running a systematic campaign to impose martial law in the country,” he claimed, adding that economic stability only possible through political instability.

Earlier in February, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz criticised the judiciary, claiming that it was ‘facilitating some quarters’ of the country.

Talking to journalists, the PML-N chief organiser said that questions were being raised on judiciary’s role as it was ‘facilitating some quarters’ of the country.

In response to a question, Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will soon arrive in Pakistan for the forthcoming elections, adding that the cases against the former prime minister will also end soon.

She expressed anger with party over Nawaz Sharif’s issue, saying that the incumbent government did nothing for PML-N supremo and noted that legislation should have been carried out in this regard.

“Bogus cases were made against Nawaz Sharif and me,” she said, adding that even PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted the ‘injustice’ with her father.

She pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the only prime minister in country’s history who was ousted through no confidence motion.

