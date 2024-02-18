Maryam Nawaz says those threatening bureaucracy to be dealt as per law

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N’s nominee for the Punjab chief minister, has vowed legal action against those who incite the bureaucracy to break the law, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the PML-N chief organiser said that those who incite the bureaucracy to break the law would be dealt with according to the law.

“Threatening the bureaucracy was equivalent to creating chaos within the state machinery,” Maryam Nawaz said, urging the officers not to be intimidated by threats and perform their duties as per the law.

Earlier on Feb 13, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for prime minister and chief minister Punjab slots respectively.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد جناب محمد نوازشریف نے وزیراعظم اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان کے عہدے کےلئے جناب محمد شہبازشریف کو نامزد کر دیا ہے جبکہ وزیراعلی پنجاب کے عہدے کےلئے محترمہ مریم نوازشریف کو نامزد کیا ہے۔ جناب محمد نوازشریف نے پاکستان کے عوام اور سیاسی تعاون فراہم کرنے والی… — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 13, 2024

“Mr. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has nominated Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, while he has nominated Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab,” said said.

Marriyum in her post added that Nawaz Sharif also thanked the people of Pakistan and all political parties and their leaders for providing political support.

“Nawaz Sharif has expressed his firm belief that as a result of these decisions, Pakistan will be freed from economic threats and inflation,” the post read.