Maryam Nawaz to reveal contents of letter shown by Imran Khan

JHELUM: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday announced that she would reveal the contents of the secret letter which was waved by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Islamabad rally terming it an evidence of an international conspiracy against his government.

Speaking to media after beginning PML-N march towards Islamabad on the third day from Sarai Alamgir, Maryam Nawaz said that instead of focusing on the betterment of the country, Imran Khan focused his entire tenure on criticizing Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Now it is time for him to tremble as no trust moves against Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar will succeed with a huge majority vote,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that foreign funds are being used in ongoing attempts to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

PM Khan said that a conspiracy is being made to topple the PTI government via foreign funding. “We will not accept slavery at any cost. Our people are being used on the basis of foreign funds. Some of our people are deliberately being used. I am aware of the destinations who are involved in pressurising our people.”

He made the revelations while addressing the Amar Bil Maroof rally at Parade Ground.

Read More: IMRAN KHAN MISUSED STATE RESOURCES FOR ISLAMABAD RALLY, ALLEGES MARYAM NAWAZ

The premier said that they were threatened via a letter which he kept as evidence with him. “I am ready to show the letter off the record if someone is suspicious about it.”

“I am not levelling allegations as this letter is present as evidence with me. I am not going into detail as I am protecting the national interests. I have more to prove the foreign hands in the conspiracy against the government.”

Comments