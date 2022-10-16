‘A Happy Face Wins Everyone’s Heart’, says Maryam Noor

The new pictures shared by rising actor Maryam Noor are going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Taqdeer’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application earlier this week and posted a couple of new pictures of herself on the feed. “A ‘Happy Face’ Wins Everyone’s ‘Heart’,” Maryam Noor wrote in the caption of the viral two-picture gallery.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The snaps see the celebrity in a pair of floral matching separates paired with tan slides. She styled the look with a smartwatch, mini hoops and a high half ponytail with nude makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryam Noor Shiekh (@maryamnoorofficial)

Social users showered their love on the celebrity’s post with thousands of likes and lovely compliments.

Have a look at the comments section of the Instagram post.

So beautiful ❤️❤️

cute doll ❤️❤️

Charming

Lovely 😍😍😍

Beautiful Ma’am😍😍

Also read: Nazish Jahangir stuns social users with new look, pictures go viral

On the work front, Noor is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Taqdeer’ alongside Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan. She essays Zoni [sister of the protagonist, Asad] in the play, which also features Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Saba Faisal, Zain Afzal, Aliya Ali, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryam Noor Shiekh (@maryamnoorofficial)

Directed by Mohsin Talat, the serial airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.

Related: Teaser of highly-anticipated ARY Digital serial ‘Taqdeer’ released

Comments