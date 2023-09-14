Mastung blast: JUI-F calls for shutter-down strike today

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has given a call for observing a shutter-down strike today in Balochistan capital Quetta against the Mastung bomb blast, ARY News reported.

JUI-F central leader Maulana Ghafoor Haidery said that Hafiz Hamdullah’s convoy was targeted in a remote-controlled bomb blast. He said that Hafiz Hamdullah and his aides remained safe in the bomb attack.

He said that three suicide attacks had been carried out on JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, whereas, dozens of clerics belonging to the religio-political party were also martyred.

Maulana Haideri said that more than 90 clerics and workers of JUI-F were also martyred in the Bajaur blast.

He said that some global powers want to create anarchy in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah and his gunman received injuries when a blast took place near his car in Mastung district of Balochistan.

According to initial reports, the JUI-F leader who also serves as spokesman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance got injured along with one of his aides and his gunman while on his way to Mangocher city of Balochistan in what authorities are calling a roadside blast.

All three have been moved to Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital in Quetta where they are under treatment. A picture acquired by ARY News shows Hafiz Hamdullah on a hospital bed with serious injuries.

The nature of injuries his aides or gunman suffered are yet unknown.

Eight other people also got injured in the blast as a coaster carrying travellers was also affected.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung Abdul Razzaq Sasoli said in a statement that the investigation is undergoing and there is strong possibility that the explosion be a suicide attack.

An eyewitness also told media that a motorcyclist rammed his bike into Hafiz Hamdullah’s car before the explosion.