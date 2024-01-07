Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘backs’ delay in general elections

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has extended support to a resolution adopted by Senate, seeking a delay in February 8 general elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the JUI-F chief said that it won’t make any difference if elections were delayed in the wake of country’s security situation.

The Upper House of Parliament adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought delay in general elections in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the deteriorating security situation.

However, the passage of the resolution was strongly criticised by major political parties – including PPP, PML-N and PTI. Moreover, PPP and PTI served notices to their senators, Gurdeep Singh and Bahramand Tangi, who remained abstained from voting.

Extending support to the resolution, Fazlur Rehman said that it reflects the party’s stance as the election environment wasn’t visible, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan amid terror attacks.

The politician, time by time, had expressed grave concern over the peace and security situation in the country after his party came under attack thrice in the last six months.

“The authorities should realize the seriousness of the situation and an environment should be made so that we can conduct our election campaign easily,” he added. However, he said, if the elections are held on time, the JUI-F will participate and won’t not run away.

The resolution

“The Constitution upheld the right to vote for every citizen of Pakistan and the Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to conduct free and fair polls in contingent upon inclusivity and ensuring the participation of all regional people.”

“The vote turnout in colder areas remains notably high during the moderate weather conditions. January and February are recognised as the coldest months in the majority of the areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” it stated.

The resolution said various political parties had expressed their reservations regarding difficulties in ensuring participation in cold areas during the electoral process.

“Recent attempts on the lives of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar, and other political figures had raised concerns about the safety of political leaders.”

“The Ministry of Interior has conveyed serious threats to the lives of prominent politicians increasing the challenges faced by political parties in exercising their right to a free and fair election,” the resolution noted.

It added that there had been a spike in attacks on security forces and citizens, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

“The Senate of Pakistan hereby resolves that the conduct in elections without addressing legitimate concerns, facilitating sufficient opportunities for election campaign and guaranteeing the safety of politicians and citizens would amount to violation of fundamental rights.”

“The general election schedule may be postponed to facilitate the effective participation of people from all areas of Pakistan and belonging to all political shades”, it demanded.