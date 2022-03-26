Maulana Fazlur Rehman meets BAP leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has met the government ally, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders at the Parliament Lodges, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, Fazlur Rehman sought the cooperation of the BAP on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said sources.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the opposition have expedited meetings with the ally parties to appease them for their support on the no-trust move.

However, the final decision of the ally parties, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and BAP are yet to be announced regarding the no-confidence motion.

Earlier, it was learnt that the PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided not to lead the party’s ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ from Dera Ismail Khan.

Fazlur Rehman due to his engagements in Islamabad, will not lead the party’s rally from DI Khan, which will be led by his son Maulana Asad Mehmood, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that convoys of JUI-F from Sindh and Balochistan are moving towards Islamabad.

