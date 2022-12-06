Maulana Fazlur Rehman meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman exchanged views on matters related to national and political affairs.

PM Sharif said that the coalition government is paying full attention to the economic affairs of the country. He added that the government will announce a relief package for the nation soon.

Moreover, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on PM Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the political situation of the country and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas of Sindh were discussed.

They agreed to further strengthen the coordination between the federal government and the provincial government of Sindh for public welfare and development.

Earlier, it was learnt that the allies of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had opposed to hold talks with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The stance adopted by allies increased the difficulties of the ruling PML-N as they opposed to hold dialogues with PTI chief Imran Khan. The PTI chairman had conditionally offered to hold dialogues with the incumbent government if it announces early elections.

Sources told ARY News that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Awami National Party (ANP) opposed to hold negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rejected to dissolve the Sindh Assembly before completing its tenure. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) also rejected the proposal to dissolve the Balochistan Assembly, sources added.

