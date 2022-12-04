Ruling PML-N allies opposed to hold talks with PTI: sources

ISLAMABAD: The allies of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have opposed to hold talks with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The stance adopted by allies increased the difficulties of the ruling PML-N as they opposed to hold dialogues with PTI chief Imran Khan. The PTI chairman had conditionally offered to hold dialogues with the incumbent government if it announces early elections.

Sources told ARY News that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Awami National Party (ANP) opposed to hold negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rejected to dissolve the Sindh Assembly before completing its tenure. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) also rejected the proposal to dissolve the Balochistan Assembly, sources added.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani criticised PTI chief Imran Khan on his ‘conditional’ dialogue offer to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government amid the ongoing political crisis.

While addressing to media on Sunday, the PPP leader asked Imran Khan to sit ‘unconditionally’ for holding dialogues with the incumbent government for finding a way out.

“Imran Khan did not accept our demand for elections then how can we accept his demand now?”

The PPP leader accused Khan of carrying out media trials against PPP and PML-N during his government.

Gillani alleged that Khan wants elections because he is afraid to see accountability, whereas, the then opposition of the former PTI government faced jails in baseless cases for 10 years.

While outlining a future political scenario, Gillani predicted that Khan has no guts to take risk of dissolution the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He claimed that PPP is very influential in their respective areas. “If Khan dissolves both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, he can never win elections with a two-thirds majority.”

