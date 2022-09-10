Maulana Fazlur Rehman undergoes medical examination in Lahore

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday underwent medical examination in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, Fazlur Rehman underwent a routine medical checkup at a private hospital. “He underwent diabetic, blood and other tests during the examination,” they said.

He will stay in Lahore tonight before leaving for Islamabad.

In July this year, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has undergone medical tests after his health condition deteriorated with his spokesperson saying that the doctors advised him to stay hospitalised for two days for the completion of his medical tests.

The spokesperson said that the JUI-F chief was present at a private hospital in Lahore for routine check-ups. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman travelled to Lahore from Islamabad for routine check-ups. Doctors advised him to complete his medical tests while staying at the hospital for two days.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the JUI-F chief and ordered the hospital staff to provide the best medical facilities. He also thanked the premier for visiting him at the hospital.

