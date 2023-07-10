Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘wants’ delay in general elections

ISLAMABAD: The reason behind Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘displeasure’ over Dubai meeting, has come to light on Monday, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed ‘displeasure’ over the meeting of allied parties’ leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai, held last month to ‘resolve political issues.’

Sources privy to the development said Fazlur Rehman ‘wants’ delay of general elections for a year, while the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari ‘opposed’ the suggestion and asserted for timely polls.

Zardari in a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif in Dubai ‘convinced’ him also to hold elections on time as per the constitution, the sources said.

Furthermore, it has been learned that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not made part of the Dubai meeting due to his ‘rigid’ stance.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The top leadership from the PML-N and PPP met in Dubai to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.