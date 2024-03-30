PTI workers get jail time in first May 9 verdict

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday delivered its verdict against the 51 accused individuals involved in arson and vandalism in Gujranwala on May 9, 2023, ARY News reported.

Judge Natasha Naseem Supra of ATC Court heard the case and outlined the charges against each of the accused, who were identified as workers affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The judge sentenced each of the 51 defendants to five years of imprisonment under various provisions.

Earlier this week, an anti-terrorism court summoned Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, and other accused on April 08 to frame charges in three May 09 cases.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard cases of attack on the PML-N office, setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk, and burning three police vans at Sherpao bridge on May 09 last year.

Police produced PTI leaders Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, and other accused in the court.

The court announced that the charges would be framed against the accused in the next hearing of the case.

The court has already provided copies of the chargesheet to all accused. The trial will formally begin after the indictment of the accused in three cases.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until April 08.