May 9 planners spreading lies to instigate expats: PM Shehbaz

PARIS: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the planners of May 9 events were spreading lies to instigate the people abroad, urging the Pakistani expats to expose the anti-Pakistan propaganda in their respective countries, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks during an interaction with the representatives of the Pakistani community in France as well as the Pakistan Business Forum during his visit to Paris to attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit.

During the meeting, the prime minister urged overseas Pakistanis to play their role to expose the anti-Pakistan propaganda in their respective countries besides condemning the events that took place on May 9.

The prime minister told the Pakistani expats that the planners of May 9 were spreading lies to instigate the people abroad. He said the expats were country’s ambassadors and an asset and that their services for the country’s development were laudable.

PM Shehbaz Sharif told the community members that through its tough economic decisions, the incumbent government saved the country from default.

During the last four years, the economy was pushed to the verge of collapse, and unemployment and inflation were at their peaks, he added.

The prime minister said that having inherited an isolated Pakistan on the diplomatic fronts, the previous government made constant efforts throughout the year to revive foreign relations.

He said the recently unveiled Economic Revival Plan would prove to be a milestone to restore Pakistan’s economic position and that a Special Investment Facilitation Council had been established to remove impediments to investment.

PM Shehbaz said that only economic sovereignty and stability could guarantee a safe future for Pakistan.

The representatives of the overseas Pakistanis in France also presented a bouquet to the prime minister.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.