May 9 riots case: Asad Umar summoned by police

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has been summoned by the police investigators to question him into the May 9 riots case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police directed PTI leader Asad Umar to appear before the JIT at 4:00 pm tomorrow. Umar would be questioned for the cases lodged at five police stations.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore ordered the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sisters and Asad Umar to appear before the investigators in connection with the May 9 riot cases.

Read: Asad Umar claims he was invited to join IPP

Sisters of the PTI chairman, Aleema, Uzma Khan and former minister Asad Umar are accused of attacking state properties on May 9, following the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The ATC extended the interim bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar, Aleema and Uzma Khan, in May 9 attack cases.

The ATC Judge subsequently scheduled further arguments on the pre-arrest bails for November 22.

Related: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza summoned on Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Protests had broken out across Pakistan after the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.