May 9 riots: Police prepare new list of 850 suspects

LAHORE: The Lahore police department has prepared a new list of 850 suspects in cases related to the May 9 riots and arrested 54 accused who were allegedly involved in arson, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police claimed to have arrested the prime suspect who began torching Jinnah House.

The spokesperson added that 29 accused have been sent to jail and interrogation of other suspects was underway.

The police department said that separate teams have been constituted to arrest all suspects.

Related: May 9 case: ATC allows police to question PTI chief, Shah Mahmood

In October, the suspects of the May 9 riots moved the Supreme Court to proceed with the trial in the military courts.

As per details, the plea was filed by nine suspects of May 9 violence who are still in military custody urging the top court that they should be tried in military courts.

The plea stated that they have not faced any torture in military custody and they are also satisfied with the treatment given to them by military authorities.

Hereby, they have complete confidence that justice will be served to them by the military courts.

Related: Civilians’ military trials begin, Govt informs SC

Moreover, the May 9 suspects pleaded Supreme Court to make them party in cases related to military courts.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.