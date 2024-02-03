May 9 riots were pre-planned, says Punjab Home Dept

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has submitted a comprehensive report pertaining to May 9 riots, wherein military installations were attacked following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest, revealing that the events were pre-planned, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The 17-page report, endorsed by the Standing Committee on Law and Order, officially attributed the May 9 violence in Lahore to Imran Khan and PTI’s central leadership.

According to the rules, the report was made a regular part of the official documents.

The report characterises the events as a “war against the state”, stating that the attack on military and state institutions were pre-planned. “The institutions were attacked at the behest of PTI central and local leadership,” it added.

The report holds PTI leadership accountable, naming individuals like Hammad Azhar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Mansab Awan, Azam Khan Niazi, Bajash Niazi and Murad Raas.

It also accused the PTI leadership of inciting violence through social media and party leadership calls.

The report also mentions the losses caused by the May 9 riots, noting that the attack on Jinnah House also known as Corps Commander House Lahore reportedly caused damages exceeding Rs1.5 billion.

Earlier, the federal government constituted a cabinet committee to investigate the incidents of May 9.

According to the notification, the caretaker federal law and justice minister will be the convener committee. Other members of the committee include ministers of interior, information, and human rights.

The notification further stated that a new member can also be added to the committee to solve any problem.

Read More: Crackdown launched against May 9 ‘fugitive’ suspects

According to the terms of reference (TORs), the committee is mandated to examine the events leading up to the incidents of 9th may, 2023, with a view to ascertain the identity and role of mastermind, planners, facilitators and executors.

The committee will analyses the causes, and determine responsibility for these events. It will evaluate their immediate and long-term implications.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan after former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, prominently Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.