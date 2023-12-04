MDCAT 2023: SHC issues notice to Dow University over ‘paper leak’

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to Dow University and other respondents on a plea related to the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023 ‘paper leak’, ARY News reported.

The retest of the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam became controversial after the question paper leaked on social media. Following the issue, students moved to Sindh High Court to look into the matter.

The student in their plea stated that it is the second time that the MDCAT paper has been leaked and nobody is being held responsible for the crime.

The authorities are playing with our future, the plea stated. After the initial hearing, the SHC issued notices to the Dow Univeristy and other respondents to submit their reply by December 14.

Earlier, Health Minister Saad Khalid confirmed the findings of an investigation committee, which unequivocally established that the MDCAT 2023 paper was indeed leaked.

“We have decided to reconduct the examination after seeing the report,” he added.

The minister informed that he recommended handing over the responsibility for overseeing the inquiry to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).