‘Medical report’: Imran Khan to take legal action against Qadir Patel

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday announced to take legal action against Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel over his ‘alleged medical report’, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former prime minister has approved legal action against Abdul Qadir Patel, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ministry of Health and doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Imran Khan’s legal team – headed by Barrister Abuzar Salman – have started preparations for legal proceedings against the personalities.

“The allegations levelled by the health minister will be dealt with under several laws including defamation,” said a statement issued by PTI.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s mental stability is questionable’ as he cited the former prime minister’s medical reports.

The federal minister said that the former prime minister’s samples were taken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

However, Abdul Qadir Patel said, Imran Khan was released before the medical report was submitted to the court. “The PTI chief was given an exemplary justice by higher judiciary,” he added.

Citing the medical report, he claimed Imran Khan’s ‘mental stability is questionable’. The minister also said that the PTI chairman’s urine sample was also taken during the interrogation.

He pointed out that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.