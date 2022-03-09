Meesha Shafi’s plea for quashment of FIA case dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday threw out petitions filed by singer Meesha Shafi and others seeking to quash a case filed against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the complaint of singer-actor Ali Zafar.

Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh also imposed a fine on Ms Shafi and other petitioners.

The court had reserved the judgement after the conclusion of arguments in the case.

The petitioners contended that the FIA filed the case against them in utter disregard of the facts and without giving them a fair hearing. They pleaded with the court to order quashment of the FIR.

On the other hand, Ali Zafar’s counsel said the case was registered as per the law. The accused were summoned by the FIA for investigation but they didn’t appear, he said.

“The accused ran a smear campaign against Ali Zafar on social media in a bid to defame him,” the lawyer said, requesting the bench to dismiss the petitions.

According to the case registered on Ali Zafar’s complaint, Ms Shafi leveled defamatory and false accusations of sexual harassment against him in April 2018.

